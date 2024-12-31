Sareum (LON:SAR) Trading Down 10% – Here’s Why

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.30 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 24.29 ($0.30). Approximately 300,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 657,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

Sareum Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.40. The company has a market capitalization of £26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.67 and a beta of -1.08.

About Sareum

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.

