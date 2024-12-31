Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

GSM opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $708.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $433.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.50 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 3.8% in the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 137,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Featured Stories

