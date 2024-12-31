Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ferroglobe Stock Performance
GSM opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $708.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $433.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.50 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Ferroglobe Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in Ferroglobe by 3.8% in the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 137,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferroglobe
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.