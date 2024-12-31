Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Up 26.1% in December

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 178,600 shares. Approximately 46.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 800,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jeffs’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JFBR opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 38,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $120,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,277.20. The trade was a 33.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

