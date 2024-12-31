Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Up 25.2% in December

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,900 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.30 and a beta of 1.54. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $101.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

