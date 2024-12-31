Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 25.3% in December

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $939,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

