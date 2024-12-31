Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expands By 25.2%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Braskem alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BAK

Braskem Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Braskem has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Braskem by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Braskem by 872.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 240,744 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,597,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 654,806 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 60.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Braskem in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

About Braskem

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.