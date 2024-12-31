Short Interest in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Grows By 25.2%

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERO opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. CERo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at CERo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Opportunities G. Yk sold 1,236,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $148,424.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,383,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,069.08. This trade represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,680,126 shares of company stock valued at $854,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.