Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). In a filing disclosed on December 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Caterpillar stock on December 24th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/24/2024.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $363.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.40 and a 200-day moving average of $363.48. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $276.94 and a one year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $454.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,968. This trade represents a 20.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total transaction of $1,009,229.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,356.84. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,489. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.