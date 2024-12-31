Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). In a filing disclosed on December 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hershey stock on December 24th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/24/2024.

Hershey Stock Down 1.8 %

HSY stock opened at $168.67 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $166.69 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 30,461.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 573,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,130,000 after buying an additional 571,766 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $82,123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 389,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,029,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,127,000 after purchasing an additional 386,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Hershey by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 249,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,837,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

