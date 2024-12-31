Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 43,746,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 514% from the average session volume of 7,123,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05.

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

