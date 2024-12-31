Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Acquires Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK). In a filing disclosed on December 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Duke Energy stock on December 24th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/24/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/24/2024.

NYSE DUK opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

