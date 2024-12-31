WELL Health Technologies (WELL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WELL Health Technologies (TSE: WELL):

12/17/2024 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

12/17/2024 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

12/16/2024 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

12/13/2024 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$7.00.

12/13/2024 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$10.00.

11/8/2024 – WELL Health Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.25.

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

WELL stock opened at C$6.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.92. WELL Health Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.