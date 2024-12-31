Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Grows By 26.0%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,112,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 1,676,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.2 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $41.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0878 per share. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

