Short Interest in Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Rises By 26.7%

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hour Loop Trading Down 3.9 %

HOUR opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.24 million, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.30. Hour Loop has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

