Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Increases By 26.8%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAPR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $426,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $625.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.98.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.