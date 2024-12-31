Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Astronics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATRO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Astronics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. Astronics has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $557.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 1.79.
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astronics
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.