Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Astronics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Astronics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Astronics by 10.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. Astronics has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $557.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

