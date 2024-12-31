iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Short Interest Update

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ICOP stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $35.41.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s payout ratio is currently -16.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICOP. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

