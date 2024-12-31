Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Up 25.7% in December

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Conduent Stock Down 1.0 %
CNDT stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $645.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Conduent had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conduent will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Conduent
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
