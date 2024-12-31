Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 277985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Ternium Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Ternium had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 450.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 43.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ternium by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 160,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 88.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,539,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,742,000 after buying an additional 1,193,110 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Further Reading

