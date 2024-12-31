CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Up 26.2% in December

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 284,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,949 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 48,033 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.07.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

