Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 566,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 142,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
