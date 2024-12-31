Computacenter (LON:CCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,039 ($25.58) and last traded at GBX 2,108 ($26.45), with a volume of 1268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,106 ($26.42).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.66) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
Computacenter Trading Up 0.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Computacenter news, insider Peter James Ogden sold 562,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($29.01), for a total transaction of £13,000,006.08 ($16,311,174.50). 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Computacenter
Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.
We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Computacenter
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.