Computacenter (LON:CCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,039 ($25.58) and last traded at GBX 2,108 ($26.45), with a volume of 1268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,106 ($26.42).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.66) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,414.67, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,234.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,516.55.

In other Computacenter news, insider Peter James Ogden sold 562,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,312 ($29.01), for a total transaction of £13,000,006.08 ($16,311,174.50). 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

