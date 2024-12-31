The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

