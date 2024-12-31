The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
