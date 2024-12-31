Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Trading 7.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 114,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 104,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.99 million, a PE ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 19.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Cadogan Energy Solutions

In related news, insider Michel Meeus acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,094.10). Insiders acquired a total of 13,823,651 shares of company stock valued at $67,728,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

