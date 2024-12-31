iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 202,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. iBio has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

