Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Up 16.9% – Here’s Why

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03). Approximately 592,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 313,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Serinus Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of -0.63.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

