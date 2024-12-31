TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 3495834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TU shares. National Bank Financial cut TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TELUS Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. TELUS had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 253.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 58.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 19.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth $163,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

