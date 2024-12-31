Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.29 ($0.04). 8,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 108,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.24.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

