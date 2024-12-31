Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.46 and last traded at $99.84, with a volume of 2637662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EXE. Roth Capital raised shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXE

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.98 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $4,343,978.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,915.58. This trade represents a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.