Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Shares Up 6.6% – Should You Buy?

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 2,568,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,653,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83.

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

