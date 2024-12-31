Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1346108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Braskem alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAK

Braskem Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Braskem

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 876.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Braskem in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Braskem during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000.

About Braskem

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.