Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.28 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 205691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

