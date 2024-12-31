Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

