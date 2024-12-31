Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $19.11.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.