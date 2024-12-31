Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Trading Up 10.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) traded up 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). 1,217,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,944,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Minoan Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Minoan Group Company Profile

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

