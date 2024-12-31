Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,170.50 ($14.69) and last traded at GBX 1,177.50 ($14.77), with a volume of 486150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,186 ($14.88).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,640 ($20.58) to GBX 1,520 ($19.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Persimmon

Persimmon Stock Performance

About Persimmon

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,337.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,478.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,479.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Featured Stories

