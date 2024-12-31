Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,170.50 ($14.69) and last traded at GBX 1,177.50 ($14.77), with a volume of 486150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,186 ($14.88).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,640 ($20.58) to GBX 1,520 ($19.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Persimmon
Persimmon Stock Performance
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Persimmon
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.