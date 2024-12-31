GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading Up 42.9% – Here’s What Happened

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 113,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 26,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

GGL Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About GGL Resources

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

