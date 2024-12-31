DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 2412127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 179.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

