Rugby Resources (CVE:RUG) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Rugby Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 235,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 338,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rugby Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Rugby Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rugby Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest the Colombia gold project; 100% interest in the Cobrasco copper project that covers approximately 3,000 hectares located in the Choco Region of Colombia; and Georgetown project comprising various exploration permits totaling 849 square kilometers located in North Queensland, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rugby Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rugby Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.