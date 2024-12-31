BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Update

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BV Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVFL. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in BV Financial by 161.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 567,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,325 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BV Financial by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

BV Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BVFL opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. BV Financial has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $200.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

