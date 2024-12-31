Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,700 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 12,515,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 246.6 days.
Alfa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.82.
Alfa Company Profile
