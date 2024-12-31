Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,700 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 12,515,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 246.6 days.

Alfa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $0.82.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

