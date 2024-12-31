Short Interest in Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Drops By 16.7%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Agent Information Software Stock Performance

Shares of AIFS opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.29. Agent Information Software has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content via Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

