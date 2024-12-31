Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.7 %
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.