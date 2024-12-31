Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €32.51 ($33.86) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €27.51 ($28.66) and a 52 week high of €35.26 ($36.73).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

