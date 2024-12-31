Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of ADLRF stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust alerts:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.