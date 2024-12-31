Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of ADLRF stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile
