Short Interest in Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF) Declines By 14.2%

Ain Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AINPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of AINPF opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. AIN has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70.

Ain Holdings Inc engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company's Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services.

