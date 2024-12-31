The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.
a2 Milk Trading Up 20.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.
About a2 Milk
