The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

a2 Milk Trading Up 20.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

