Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 1,032,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 338.9 days.

Aixtron Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

Get Aixtron alerts:

About Aixtron

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.