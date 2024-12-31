Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,017,600 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 6,635,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Canada raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.10. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.