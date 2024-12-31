Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 545,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.0 days.
Anglo American Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.
Anglo American Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.