Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 545,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Anglo American Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

