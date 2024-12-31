Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $2.36. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 3,731 shares.

Nanophase Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

