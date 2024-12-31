Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and traded as high as $13.79. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $44.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

